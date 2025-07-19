Cybersecurity firm SailPoint says businesses slow to adopt identity security

Enterprise identity security firm SailPoint has released its 3rd annual research report, “The Horizons of Identity Security,” highlighting key challenges and advancements in the field.

The findings were presented during a media event held on July 16 in Makati City.

The report is based on data collected from 350 executive-level respondents from major finance and technology firms worldwide.

It revealed that 41% of respondents indicate their organizations are only beginning to enhance their identity security measures, while a mere 10% are investing in more sophisticated security solutions.

Among the primary reasons cited for the slow adoption of identity security were mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, and a scarcity of AI talent. These challenges have become more apparent in regions recently subjected to AI regulations.

Focusing on the Asia Pacific and Japan markets, the report emphasized that strategic investments in identity security earn benefits such as enhanced capability coverage, improved data analytics, increased automation, reduced cyber insurance premiums, and better compliance.

The research pinpoints five key areas where identity security is essential.

Machine identity coverage has surged, reaching 87% in organizations with mature identity security systems, up from just 40% the previous year, marking a 30% increase.

Organizations with robust practices also show a 50% higher coverage of third-party identities, addressing growing concerns as businesses increasingly outsource critical services.

Companies with mature practices are twice as likely to utilize identity data for actionable intelligence, significantly improving access decisions and strengthening security protocols.

There has also been an approximately two-fold rise in the adoption of AI-powered identity solutions among these organizations, which facilitates scalable solutions and better alignment with emerging technologies such as Generative AI (GenAI).

Finally, 92% of organizations reported that insurers assess their cybersecurity capabilities before determining insurance premiums, highlighting the pivotal role of identity security in influencing insurance costs.

In response to these findings, SailPoint is enhancing its products to ensure seamless integration across diverse technology environments. SailPoint Identity Security is designed to offer unified access controls, enhance visibility across all identity types, integrate with security operations, and support machine identity management and actionable intelligence.

Leveraging AI analytics, SailPoint Identity Security employs context-aware policies, including anomaly detection, identity pattern recognition, and behavior analysis, paving the way for a more secure identity landscape.

Furthermore, SailPoint introduced its latest offering, Harbor Pilot, the company’s first agentic AI solution. Harbor Pilot aims to provide identity teams with comprehensive insights, contextual support, documentation, and workflow generation, enabling quicker and more efficient role deployments and access management while maintaining security integrity.

Eric Kong, SailPoint managing director for Asean, stated that “SailPoint is a market leader in identity security. We’ve been helping the largest, most complex organizations globally address security needs with our unified, intelligent, and extensible platform.”

He underscored the company’s experience with nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies and noted partnerships with Globe Telecom and Aboitiz Group in the Philippines.