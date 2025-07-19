Lawmakers hit weak crackdown on online gambling ads, push for total ban

Legislators from both chambers of Congress have expressed deep frustration over what they describe as the government’s and e-wallet providers’ weak and half-hearted efforts to curb the proliferation of online gambling advertisements.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian and Manila 2nd district representative Rolando Valeriano issued sharp statements urging stronger action from digital wallet platforms and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

Gatchalian specifically called out e-wallet firms like GCash, Maya, and Coins.ph, saying they bear significant responsibility in shielding Filipinos —especially the youth — from the influence of online gambling.

“GCash’s current restrictions on e-gambling ads are insufficient. With millions of Filipinos using e-wallets and how easily accessible these platforms are, companies like GCash, Maya, and Coins.ph must prioritize public welfare. They should cut all ties with online gambling —period,” Gatchalian said in Filipino.

“The consequences are no longer a joke. Every day, more Filipino families and young people fall into debt and addiction because of gambling — and e-wallets have become the gateway. Instead of profits, these companies should prioritize the well-being of the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, Valeriano warned that online gambling ads are spreading unchecked across various platforms, including messaging apps, mobile games, video streaming services, and even public transportation.

“The Ad Standards Council and PAGCOR may not even be aware of how pervasive these ads are. They also appear inside buses, PUJs, taxis, and other public vehicles,” Valeriano said.

Frustrated by the lack of enforcement, Valeriano reiterated his call for a complete legislative ban on online gambling through House Bill 1455 or the Anti-Online Cockfighting and Gambling Act.

“Only a total ban will deliver the strongest impact. Once enacted, online gambling will be forced into the dark web and offshore sites — where international enforcement can take over,” he said. “I urge the public to support HB 1455. Together, we can protect Filipino families from the devastating effects of online gambling.”