Signify’s 5 new lighting solutions blend design with sustainability

Signify, formerly known as Philips Lighting, launched its latest product line at an event titled “Light and Beyond” held on July 16.

The new product lineup features five key solutions, highlighting Signify’s aim of blending design with sustainability and environmental responsibility.

The Philips UltraEfficient LED is a collection of bulbs and light fittings designed to significantly reduce energy consumption while delivering high-quality light. This innovation promotes both savings, and minimizes the environmental impact across various settings.

For a smart integration of lighting components, Signify developed the Interact Connected Lighting System, which uses four components, light fitting, wireless sensor, wireless gateway, and ethernet switch. This system enables intelligent control of lighting in both office and outdoor environments, optimizing energy management and enhancing productivity.

The outdoor variant, in particular, offers motion-based lighting solutions that improve energy efficiency and reduce maintenance needs.

Signify also showcased the concept of “Circularity” with a new line of 3D-printed luminaires. These lighting fixtures are made from bio-circular materials. Old and discarded luminaires can be reprinted, refurbished, reused, and recycled, decreasing waste and carbon footprints.

Adding health benefits to its product line, Signify’s NatureConnect – Human-Centric Circadian Lighting highlights the need for improved indoor environments.

NatureConnect uses Bioup Circadian Lighting technology to mimic natural daylight, enhancing mood, sleep quality, and productivity through customizable light settings that induce the body’s natural production of cortisol and melatonin hormones.

Lastly, to cater to underserved communities, Signify’s solar lighting portfolio provides off-grid, zero-energy solutions, reinforcing the belief that sustainable lighting should be accessible to all.

Raghuraman Chandrasekhar, country leader for professional business at Signify Philippines, emphasized that the insights, knowledge, and experience from partner engineers and architects help shape innovative and effective lighting solutions.

“We design solutions that not only light spaces beautifully but also respect our planet. This is a journey we take together with our specifiers. They are not just partners; they are co-creators of the future,” Chandrasekharsaid.