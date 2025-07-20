Asus bares PH availability of 2025 consumer desktops, AIO PC

Taiwanese PC maker Asus had debuted the latest lineup of consumer desktops and all-in-one (AIO) PC in the Philippines, featuring the Asus V500 Mini Tower, the compact yet high-powered Asus D5 Mini Tower, as well as the sleek Asus V400 AIO PC.

Powered by Intel processors across the range, the devices are optimized for stationary use – whether in large homes or small workspaces.

Asus V500 Mini Tower

Crafted to deliver reliable power for those at work and at home, the Asus V500 Mini Tower features up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor, 8GB DDR5 memory, and a fast 512GB PCIE 4.0 NVME SSD.

Its Intel UHD Graphics also ensures seamless visuals for daily computing. Moreover, connecting is effortless with the support of WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB Type-C port.

The V500 prioritizes form and function, this sleek white desktop is equipped with Asus-exclusive thermal technology and up to 330W 80 PLUS Platinum Certified power supply that help promise smooth and stable performance.

It also has built-in AI noise-cancelling for distraction-free virtual calls or focused tasks. With its tool-less design, the Asus V500 can also be easily upgraded to adapt to users’ needs.

Asus D5 Mini Tower

The Asus D5 Mini Tower meets the demands of day-to-day office work, combining not only a black, military-grade chassis but also robust specifications.

Powered by up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, with a choice between an NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 or Intel UHD GPU, the D5 can take intensive multitasking without a hitch. Its 16GB DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of M.2 NVME PIC 4.0 SSD also promise fast and responsive daily operations.

Connectivity is seamless with the integration of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4, while an array of I/O ports allow for flexible options for peripherals and external devices.

Thanks to its multi-channel cooling system and up to 330W 80 PLUS Platinum Certified power supply, the D5 stays cool even under heavy workloads. Its tool-free expandability lets users modify and update accordingly whenever possible.

Asus V400 All-In-One PC

For the modern workspace, the Asus V400 All-in-One PC delivers immersive viewing experience and thoughtful functionality, relative to any space.

Choose between either a 24-inch or a 27-inch NanoEdge touchscreen display that is paired with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series processor and Intel UHD Graphics.

With up to 16GB of DDR5 memory and up to 1TB of M.2 NVME PCIE 4.0 SSD, users can expect fast and seamless multitasking and data handling.

Additionally, the V400’s TÜV Rheinland certification reduces eyestrain during intense work sessions, and its HDMI-in support allows users to expand their display real estate from their other devices.

This Asus AIO puts a premium on comfort and privacy – making it the ideal workstation for today’s hybrid environments. Its IR retractable camera is built with a physical shutter, and the device also has an AI noise-cancelling microphone for seamless video calls and meetings. Connecting and pairing is made simpler with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.5, and the selection of ports the V400 presents.

Availability

The Asus V500 and D5 Mini Towers come with a monitor, a set of wired keyboard and mouse, and a three-year Asus Onsite Warranty. On the other hand, the Asus V400 AIO will include a wired keyboard and mouse combination, along with the same three-year warranty and onsite service.