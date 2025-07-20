From being a rapper, Davao mathematician gets recognized as Outstanding Young Scientist

For Dr. May Anne E. Mata of the University of the Philippines Mindanao, mathematics has never been just about numbers on paper. Her passion for applied mathematics has helped communities respond to public health problems, proving that equations can save lives.

This year, her exemplary research in infectious disease modeling and analysis, applied mathematics, mathematical biology, and operations research has brought distinction not only to her discipline but also to UP Mindanao and the broader Mindanao scientific community, earning her the 2025 Outstanding Young Scientist award from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST)-National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) Philippines.

The annual recognition is given to Filipino researchers aged 40 and below who have made significant contributions in their fields.

Born and raised in Davao City, Dr. Mata is known for her innovative use of mathematical models to guide public health decisions, particularly in controlling rabies, informing Covid-19 response strategies through data-driven projections, and advocating for digital transformation in local health offices across the region.

Working closely with the Davao City Veterinarian’s Office, she developed forecasting tools to predict rabies cases and helped design an analytics dashboard to monitor outbreaks and plan vaccination campaigns. She is now working with the city to build a pet registry system that will improve tracking of vaccinated animals.

“Before all this, I really thought I would end up as a musician because I was a local rapper in our neighborhood,” she said, smiling.

“But my love for mathematics eventually showed me that I could use what I know to help my community.”

Her academic journey took her from UP Mindanao, where she earned her degree in Applied Mathematics, to the University of Washington in the United States for her master’s, and then to the University of British Columbia in Canada for her PhD in Interdisciplinary Studies.

She is currently serving as the Director of the Office of Research at UP Mindanao, and as a UP System official, she holds the position of Division Head for Complexity under the UP Intelligent Systems Center. These leadership roles reflect her ongoing commitment to building capacities for inter-, multi-, and transdisciplinary research not only in Mindanao but throughout the Philippines.

She is also the first Outstanding Young Scientist from UP Mindanao, a distinction she hopes will inspire more young researchers from the region to pursue excellence in science.

Her career is dedicated to mentoring others.

“In our country, there are very few mathematical modelers and data scientists working in this area,” she explained. “We are training more young mathematicians and scientists so that when critical times arise and our expertise is called upon, we are ready.”

She is an active member of the Modeling Infectious Diseases in Southeast Asia Network where she helps build capacity among early-career researchers.

For Dr. Mata, the award is not just a personal milestone but a recognition of the potential of Mindanaoan scientists and mathematicians to make an impact.

“This award is a profound affirmation of my calling as a Mindanaoan mathematician who believes in the power of numbers to uplift communities,” she said.

Today, she also serves as the Center Director of the Mindanao Center for Disease Watch and Analytics (DiWA), the first health analytics research center established in Mindanao.

Under her leadership, DiWA was recently named one of the recipients of the Gawad Pangulo Award Para Sa Natatanging Administratibong Institusyon, in recognition of its two years of collective commitment to applying mathematics, computer programming, and science in service of communities.

From a young rapper in Davao to an award-winning mathematician and educator, Dr. Mata continues to prove that when guided by purpose, numbers can indeed make a difference. — Vener Zygmond O. Rebuelta, DOST-11