Gov’t says 180 LGUs now part of Paleng-QR PH program

The government’s Paleng-QR PH program, which makes use of cashless payments in public markets and local transportation across the Philippines, now officially includes 180 local government units (LGUs) nationwide.

Presidential Communications Office undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro made this disclosure during a Palace press briefing last July 11.

A joint initiative of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the Paleng-QR PH program promotes the adoption of cashless payment systems.

It enables consumers to utilize QR PH, the country’s national standard for interoperable digital payments, at various points of sale, including sari-sari stores, market stalls, and even tricycles. This provides a convenient, secure, and modern alternative to traditional cash transactions.

The widespread onboarding of LGUs underscores the program’s rapid expansion and impact. Of the 180 participating LGUs, 127 are located in Luzon, 33 in the Visayas, 15 in Mindanao, and 5 within the National Capital Region (NCR).

The LGUs have either formally launched the program within their jurisdictions or enacted supportive policies to facilitate its implementation.

To further encourage broader adoption and ensure a smooth transition, Castro affirmed that the DILG, in close coordination with the BSP, continues to provide comprehensive technical assistance to LGUs. This support includes aid for digital account onboarding, merchant integration, and crucial financial literacy programs for vendors and drivers.

“With the help of DILG and BSP, more LGUs will be educated and prepared to shift to a cashless system. This is not just a matter of convenience — it is a matter of inclusivity and progress,” Castro added.

Launched in 2022, the Paleng-QR PH Program aims to reduce reliance on physical cash, a particularly relevant benefit amid public health considerations.

Furthermore, it opens new avenues for vendors and drivers to access formal financial services such as loans, savings, and other digital financial products.