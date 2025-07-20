TP earns double ISO seals for all 28 PH sites

Digital business provider TP has been awarded ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System) and ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management Systems) certifications across its 28 sites nationwide.

Audited and awarded by global firm Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS) as represented by Philippines and Guam managing director Cresenciano Maramot, the certifications attest to TP’s steadfast commitment to operational and ethical excellence, specifically, in establishing workplace safety; employee well-being; as well as environmental responsibility and sustainability.

The renewed certifications follow a two-month audit across multiple TP sites, assessing the organization’s compliance with internationally recognized best practices.

“At TP, we continue to implement the highest global standards and best practices to ensure we drive value and meaningful growth for our employees, clients and stakeholders. These renewed certifications reinforce our dedication to creating a positive impact for our TP Team members and the communities we serve,” said Rahul Jolly, chief executive officer of TP in the Philippines.

The ISO 45001 certification provides significant value to organizations looking to demonstrate Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) commitment, and to reduce workplace incidents such as injuries and illnesses.

Adopting the standard substantiates that an organization is committed to worker health, safety and wellbeing, thereby boosting reputation, morale, and retention.

Meanwhile, the ISO 14001 certification ensures compliance with environmental management standards, helping organizations reduce their environmental impact and meet sustainability targets.

The standard offers a structured approach for businesses to address pressing environmental concerns like climate change, biodiversity loss, and resource depletion.

By adopting said standard, organizations signal a commitment not only to regulatory compliance, but also to ongoing environmental improvement, leading to waste reduction, energy conservation, and cost savings. The certification demonstrates excellent integration of environmental responsibility into strategic business growth.

“We always aim to be a leader in responsible business practices, and by adhering to these ISO standards, we double down on this commitment,” said Jeffrey Johnson, chief people officer of TP in the Philippines.

He likewise added that this achievement further enhances TP’s ability to provide high-value services to clients while upholding global standards in workplace safety and environmental sustainability.