AMD intros Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 WX series chips

To mark the 5th anniversary of the Ryzen Threadripper Pro, chipmaker AMD has launched the highly anticipated “Zen 5”-based generation of Threadripper — the new Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-Series.

Announced a few weeks ago at Computex, the new Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-Series will be available in systems from AMD’s regional system integration partners as well as global OEMs, including Dell Technologies, HP, Lenovo and Supermicro starting July 23.

DIY customers will also be able to purchase the new processors individually through AMD’s global network of channel partners.

Engineered to adapt to the growing needs of AI with up to 96 “Zen 5” CPU cores, enhanced AVX-512 support, 8-channel DDR5-6400 memory and PCIe 5.0 connectivity for the latest high-end GPUs, this new generation of Threadripper Pro is the world’s fastest workstation processor.

The processors provide unparalleled multi-core performance. In fixed-frequency comparisons with its predecessor, Threadripper Pro 7000, there is an IPC uplift of 16% across major workstation benchmarks — and up to 25% in the SPECworkstation 4.0 AI and ML benchmark.

When comparing the new flagship 96-core Threadripper Pro 9995WX processor to the previous generation Pro 7995WX, there is even up to 26% higher generational performance. This is based on a broad set of real-world mixed workloads across every major vertical.

With this new Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-series, the ultimate workstation processor just got even faster.

Included with the Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-Series processors are AMD Pro Technologies which add enterprise-level security and management features that modern businesses require.

Business leaders and IT decision makers can take advantage of cutting-edge security features, robust manageability tools, and enterprise-grade stability to give fast, reliable performance in any situation.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-Series processors continue to offer leadership performance in demanding professional applications and heavy multitasking workloads.

With an industry-leading 96 cores and 192 threads – the most cores of any workstation processor available today – complex simulations, generative design, rendering, AI inference and software compilation tasks benefit hugely from this massive processing power and deliver performance levels previously unheard of in a workstation-class CPU.

Compared to the most powerful competitive alternative, users can experience up to 2.4x faster performance in professional rendering tools like Chaos V-Ray and up to 2.2x faster rendering in Keyshot. Tools like Adobe After Effects can enable up to 78% faster creation.

AMD’s ongoing collaboration with ISV partners aims to optimize performance for Threadripper users across a wide range of workloads.

The AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-Series processors offer a wide range of motherboard features tailored to meet the distinct needs of workstation professionals.

Threadripper Pro 9000 WX-Series processors are ideal for local AI fine-tuning, inference and application development thanks to support for up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes which provides maximum performance for advanced set-ups with multiple GPUs and NVMe storage.

Threadripper Pro-powered workstations augment datacenters with a departmental solution which is ideal for a smaller group of users and can help keep costs under control.

When running a context-based prompting inference test using DeepSeek R1 32B, there is a 49% better performance of Threadripper Pro 9000 over Intel. This impressively demonstrates how important a powerful CPU is even when AI processing is set to use the GPU.