BPO firm Conduent hiring 325 workers for new Batangas hub

US-based BPO firm Conduent has announced the expansion of its Philippines operations with a new 9,200-square-meter facility at Lima Tower One on the Lima Estate in Lipa-Malvar, Batangas.

Opened recently, the new facility will initially bring on approximately 325 employees by the end of this year to support customer experience management solutions (CXM) for a US healthcare company.

“A key part of Conduent’s strategy is identifying locations where we can attract top talent across diverse skill sets,” said Kathy Gutierrez, country leader of Conduent Philippines.

“With a growing population, ten major colleges and universities in the surrounding area, excellent transportation network, and premium office space in Lima Tower One, Lipa-Malvar is the ideal location for our expansion.”

The new Lipa-Malvar facility will complement Conduent’s existing Manila and Cebu operations, where approximately 8,000 employees provide business process services for leading global clients.

Conduent is currently recruiting healthcare customer experience associates with strong communication and problem-solving skills to support its US healthcare company client. Additional support roles are available, including:

Customer experience team leaders

Operations managers

Quality assurance and workforce analysts

Trainers

Business/reporting analysts

Those interested in career opportunities at Conduent in Lipa-Malvar should visit Conduent Careers or the Conduent Philippines Facebook page. In-person inquiries can be made at the Conduent Career Hub on the Ground Floor of LIMA Tower One, and the Conduent Talent Edge Hub at LIMA Exchange, both open Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.