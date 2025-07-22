Converge data center in Caloocan gets Tier III certification

Fiber broadband and technology provider Converge ICT Solutions has secured full certification as a Tier III facility for its Caloocan Data Center under global data center authority Uptime Institute.

The latest certification validates that the state-of-the-art data center in Metro Manila has been constructed, and operates according to high-level design requirements, making it the first data center in the Philippines to be fully approved by Uptime Institute as Tier III, both in design and build.

Likewise, it is the first and only infrastructure in the Philippines with Tier III Certification for Constructed Facility.

The company’s Caloocan Data Center is a 300-rack, 3-megawatt facility that will soon house the firm’s assets to support its critical business functions.

In February, the infrastructure was awarded a Tier III certification for its design documents which affirms that its blueprint meets the redundancy requirements of a rated-three data center. The hub completed its construction in March and has already been powered up for operational testing.

“With our Caloocan Data Center having been fully certified as Tier III, now both for design and for construction, we are on track to building a digital ecosystem that ensures the highest levels of reliability and security for our network,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

“This further enhances our infrastructure to support our core assets and services, ultimately enabling us to deliver seamless data delivery to both our residential and enterprise customers nationwide and around the world.”

The Tier III certification for Constructed Facility has lifetime validity.

To accommodate the growing demand for content and cloud services, Converge is in the process of building up its data center footprint, employing a multi-edge strategy, which involves operating multiple smaller data centers across the edge of its network.

In line with this, a more extensive 1,200-rack data center project is also underway in Pampanga. Aside from supporting the firm’s internal operations, the said digital hub is expected to serve enterprise clients across different sectors.

Apart from these two data centers, two significant international cable systems are slated to be activated this year for Converge, which will enhance the company’s capacity to serve residential, enterprise, and wholesale customers, while enabling innovation across industries.

These are the Bifrost Cable System which directly links Singapore to the US West Coast with a landing point in Davao and the Southeast Asia Hong Kong-Hainan Express Cable System (SEA-H2X) which connects Hong Kong and Hainan, China to the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Uptime Institute serves as a global authority on digital infrastructure performance, focusing on the reliability, sustainability, and efficiency of data centers. Having issued more than 3,500 awards across 118 countries, Uptime Tier Certification is acknowledged as the global benchmark for data center design, construction, and operations.