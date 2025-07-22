Dito tops mobile Internet connection in new survey

Dito Telecommunity emerged as the top performer in the latest study by French telecom analytics firm nPerf, covering the period from Q3 2024 to Q2 2025.

The metrics are measured in nPerf score, expressed in nPoints, which reflects the overall quality of the connection experienced by the user.

Dito secured the first position with a score of 81,855 nPoints. The operator delivered the highest download speed at 235.9 Mbps and upload speed at 20.9 Mbps.

The country’s third telco Dito demonstrated substantial growth compared to the previous period with an 89.2% increase in overall score, 512.7% improvement in download speed, and 161.1% in upload speed. The browsing performance also increased by 41.9%.

Smart/Sun/TNT ranked second with 66,376 nPoints. The operator recorded a download speed of 83.9 Mbps and upload speed of 12.2 Mbps. Smart/Sun/TNT achieved the top position in video streaming with a success rate of 77.5%.

The operator showed significant progress with a 56.9% improvement in overall score, 186.4% increase in download speed, and 85.1% in upload speed. Both browsing and streaming metrics improved by 29.2% and 17.5% respectively.

Globe placed third with 64,826 nPoints. The operator reached a download speed of 72.6 Mbps and upload speed of 11.0 Mbps. Globe secured the first position in latency performance at 63.8 ms.

The Ayala-owned operator demonstrated progress with a 48.2% increase in overall score, 181.3% improvement in download speed, and 100.1% in upload speed. The browsing metric increased by 23.8%, while latency improved by 15.3%.

“The Philippine mobile market shows remarkable evolution with Dito achieving over 500% improvement in download speeds during the past year,” noted Sébastien de Rosbo, CEO of nPerf.