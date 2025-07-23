Dito Telecommunity surpasses 15 million subscribers

Dito Telecommunity, the country’s third major telco player, has reached a major milestone — surpassing 15 million subscribers just four years after receiving government approval to operate.

Since its commercial launch in March 2021, Dito has rapidly grown its nationwide presence by deploying next-generation infrastructure and offering competitively priced data services that have challenged the status quo of the local telecommunications industry.

“We are incredibly grateful to our 15 million Ditozens for believing in our vision of a better, faster, and more inclusive digital future,” said Adel Tamano, chief revenue officer of Dito Telecommunity.

“This milestone will push us to keep raising the bar — investing in our network, delivering better experiences, and redefining what’s possible in Philippine telecommunications,” added Tamano.

The milestone comes on the heels of Dito’s recognition as the Fastest Mobile Network in the Philippines in Opensignal’s April 2025 Mobile Network Experience Report. The telco earned 14 out of 16 awards, including top honors in the 5G Experience category.

“Speed alone doesn’t tell the full story. Just as important is how we’ve built a digital-first, future-ready network — one that can scale, optimize, and perform on par with global standards,” said Eric Alberto, chief executive officer of Dito Telecommunity.

“We remain committed to understanding and putting our customers first, challenging the status quo, and expanding our high-speed network with integrity and innovation at the core,” he added.