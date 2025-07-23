Epson PH unveils new series of biz projectors as alternative to flat panel displays

Tech titan Epson has unveiled its new line of business projectors in the Philippines comprising of seven models – the EB-E12, EB-E24, EB-X52, EB-W53, EB-W55, EB-FH54, and EB-W56S.

Combining bright, vivid projection with flexible installation and simple operation, these new projectors are a cost-effective alternative to flat panel displays.

As more classrooms, meeting rooms, and retail venues accommodate more dynamic meeting and class setups, traditional flat panel displays (FPDs) often fall short due to fixed screen sizes and high cost for more than 100” diagonal.

Architecture and interior design have evolved to feature more multipurpose walls and reconfigurable spaces, so today’s users need visual solutions that are just as adaptable, scalable, movable and space-efficient. Projectors meet this need by offering large, flexible displays without the physical limitations of fixed screens.

This new series of Epson answers the demand, offering a scalable and affordable alternative to FPDs without compromising on quality, flexibility or ease of use.

The new EB series features projectors that are compact and lightweight, making them easy to install, reposition or transport between locations, enabling users to transition between rooms and around the venues seamlessly.

Thanks to multiple digital connectivity options, the projectors support a wide range of media sources for fast plug-and-play use, and provide optional iProjection support on some models for wireless presentation via mobile or PC.

The EB-FH54 further enhances flexibility with built-in Wi-Fi 6, AirPlay 2 and Miracast capabilities – ideal for “bring-your-own-device” environments, reducing the hassle of wired connectivity.

Additionally, certain models include a USB-A 5V power port, allowing users to connect smart streaming devices such as the Epson ELPAP12 Android TV stick. This enables the projector to function as a smart device running on Android OS. Supported models are the EB-W55, EB-X52, and EB-FH54.

With projection sizes reaching up to 300”, these new projectors from Epson can transform both compact rooms and large walls into captivating viewing experiences, offering remarkable versatility regardless of spatial constraints.

This series of projectors is designed for a fast and intuitive setup, even for first-time users. With auto power-on, keystone correction and screen fit functions, the projector intelligently adjusts to deliver a properly aligned image.

This series is also engineered for long-term reliability. A durable lamp design offers up to 12,000 hours of lifespan in eco mode, reducing operational costs as well as downtime for bulb replacement.

Featuring up to 4,100 lumens of brightness and powered by Epson’s 3LCD technology, these projectors deliver brilliant, accurate color and sharp detail – even in well-lit rooms.

Noelle Gonzalez, head of marketing at Epson Philippines Corporation, said, “At Epson, we’re committed to delivering display technology that meets the real needs of today’s classrooms and workplaces. This new series of business projectors empowers users with big-screen flexibility in even the tightest of spaces, be it walls that double as a whiteboard or meeting areas in constant motion. It’s a smarter way to think about display – one that’s cost-effective, adaptable, and easy for anyone to use.”