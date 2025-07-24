DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Behind the mask: What drives the digital villain in us all?

As viral content and public call-outs catch attention, it is easy to forget that behind every trending scandal is a real person — often hurting, often human.

Recently, a cheating couple caught on a kiss cam during Coldplay’s US concert set social media ablaze. Comments were brutal, memes relentless, and judgment swift.

But a powerful reminder from Pastor Jeff Eliscupidez at Ted Failon and DJ Chacha’s radio-television program offered pause. He shared that while we feast on the downfall of others, we often hide our struggles.

Our addictions, deception, and brokenness may not be visible, yet they are just as real. In the digital world, throwing stones is easy when no one sees the cracks in our reflection.

This is not a call to excuse wrongdoing. It is a call to examine the culture that turns shame into entertainment.

Last year, gymnast Carlos Yulo made headlines not just for his Olympic performance, but also for a very public falling-out with his parents. The moment should have been about athletic greatness.

Instead, it spiraled into a storm of speculation and judgment. A deeply personal family conflict became fuel for online commentary, discussed and dissected by people who only knew a fragment of the truth.

These incidents helped shape the inspiration behind my second single, “I Am the Villain.”

The song explores the voice we rarely hear in a meaningful way. It is the aggressor, the antagonist, the online bully. The one who mocks your filters, comments on your flaws, or ridicules your wins. But instead of portraying this voice as unfeeling, I wanted to understand what happens when we listen closer.

“I am the nightmare in your digital space / I twist every moment just to watch you break…”

That line does not defend the behavior. It exposes it. And more importantly, it sets the stage for something more honest. As the song unfolds, the persona cracks.

“But what if I get mad / ’Cause no one ever asked?”

“Maybe I tear you down / To feel less alone…”

This is not justification. It is revelation. The emotional shift reveals that cruelty can sometimes stem from pain that is unprocessed, unheard, and misdirected. Understanding the roots of cruelty does not mean condoning it. It means confronting it with deeper awareness.

As someone working in digital advocacy, I have heard stories from both sides. I have witnessed the trauma of those bullied online. I have also spoken to those who admitted they lashed out, not because they were heartless, but because they felt invisible. They were ignored, overlooked, undervalued, broken, numb, and hurting. The old saying is true. Hurt people hurt people.

Let me be clear. Victims of online harassment deserve compassion, protection, and healing. This song does not replace their story. It offers perspective on what drives cruelty online, so we can respond not only with punishment, but also with transformation.

We are living in a time where people are canceled faster than they are understood. Where pain quickly becomes public content. “I Am the Villain” does not glorify digital aggression. It aims to unmask the emotional pain behind it, and to begin a conversation.

“I I I / Still wear the mask / Of the digital world / But underneath / I just wanna be known.”

These are not just lyrics. They are a challenge to all of us. What if, instead of immediately silencing voices that lash out, we paused to ask why they are screaming? What if empathy became stronger than mockery?

The track blends haunting electronic layers with glitch-like textures, reflecting the fractured identity of the narrator. It is now available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, and other major streaming platforms.

Listen not only to the music, but to the message behind it. Let it serve as a conversation starter in a time when silence, shame, and cruelty online too often go unchecked.

We must never excuse the damage caused by digital villains. But maybe, if we understand them, we can prevent others from becoming one.