Pinoy digital workers emerging as economic force: report

A growing wave of Filipino digital workers — from freelancers and content creators to online sellers and micro-entrepreneurs — is reshaping how Filipinos earn a living and contribute to the country’s tax system, according to a new report.

The “State of Online Taxation 2025” report, released by online tax filing platform Taxumo, revealed that the country’s digital workforce is becoming an increasingly powerful economic force, with more individuals opting into formal tax compliance as they build sustainable online careers.

The trend aligns with government efforts to widen the tax base and improve revenue collection amid mounting fiscal demands. The report offers a detailed look at who is paying taxes, how much they’re paying, and what this means for the future of taxation in a country where informal labor remains widespread.

Taxumo estimates that around 1.5 million Filipinos are now active on international freelancing platforms — a figure that rises sharply when local online gig workers and informal e-commerce participants are included.

The shift is underpinned by the explosive growth of the digital economy. Freelance earnings in the Philippines grew by 208% between 2019 and 2020, the fastest in Asia during that period. By 2021, around 8.7 million Filipinos, or one in five workers, were earning income through online platforms.

As of 2024, the country’s digital economy is valued at ₱2.25 trillion, accounting for roughly 8.5% of GDP, with ₱302 billion coming from e-commerce alone.

Young, tech-savvy Filipinos — especially those affected by pandemic disruptions — have embraced digital work not as a side hustle, but as a primary livelihood. The report notef that these include a wide array of roles: from virtual assistants and content creators to IT consultants and small online retailers.

This digital shift is being accompanied by a significant rise in tax compliance. Taxumo reports an average 49% annual growth in online income tax filings since 2020 — with many filers registering for the first time or transitioning from the informal sector.

This reflects not just growing awareness but a cultural change, the report noted, adding that digital tools have made tax compliance more accessible for small earners who previously viewed the process as burdensome or unnecessary.

Importantly, this digital tax wave isn’t limited to urban professionals. Taxumo observed growing adoption among users in provincial areas, thanks to increased access to online banking, invoicing tools, and financial services.

Taxumo’s user data paints a revealing picture:

47.5% of online tax filers fall within the middle-income bracket.

30% are classified as poor, based on national income standards — an indication that even low-income earners are seeking legitimacy and access to financial services through tax compliance.

The desire to be formally registered is often linked to practical needs, such as qualifying for bank loans, securing government permits, or legitimizing small businesses.

Millennials Lead, Gen Z Rises

Millennials continue to dominate online tax filing, making up 66.8% of Taxumo’s users. However, Gen Z is catching up, now comprising 22.1%, up from 17.9% a year earlier.

While Gen Z contributors only accounted for 12.7% of total online income taxes in 2025, their growing presence signals a generational shift toward earlier formalization of income. Having entered the workforce during the pandemic, many are familiar with digital tools and see compliance as the norm.

Women are also leading the way. Millennial women make up 40% of Taxumo’s user base, outpacing their male peers. Among Gen Z users, females account for 13.6%, nearly double the 7.9% share held by Gen Z males. This reflects broader trends in digital entrepreneurship, where women dominate in creative, services, and online retail sectors.

The report emphasized that as more Filipinos embrace digital self-employment, they are also demonstrating greater tax consciousness. It called on both the government and private sector to provide continued support, education, and incentives to sustain this compliance momentum.