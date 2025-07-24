Shopee PH activates donation drive via e-vouchers

In light of the ongoing southwest monsoon (habagat) and the devastating impact of successive typhoons, including Crising, Dante, and most recently Emong, online shopping app Shopee has activated Shopee Bayanihan, its disaster relief initiative, to deliver immediate aid to affected communities in collaboration with trusted humanitarian partners.

Until August 5, Shopee users can help by purchasing donation e-vouchers from ABS CBN Foundation, GMA Kapuso Foundation, and Unicef directly through the Shopee app. All proceeds will go directly toward ongoing relief operations and essential supplies for displaced families.

“In times like these, it’s essential that help reaches affected communities as quickly as possible,” said Vincent Lee, head of Shopee Philippines. “Through Shopee Bayanihan, we’re working with trusted partners to provide immediate relief efforts and offer people a simple way to extend help where it’s most needed.”

Users can access e-vouchers for Habagat-affected communities through the Shopee Bayanihan microsite:

Go to the Shopee Bayanihan microsite via https://shopee.ph/m/shopee-bayanihan or search ‘Shopee Bayanihan’ in the app.