MRT-3 now accepts QR, debit/credit card payments in fare system upgrade

The government officially launched the Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) on Friday, July 25, allowing passengers to pay using QR codes, debit, and credit cards.

The system, rolled out at the MRT-3 Ayala station, now enables contactless payment options, including Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards, and QR payments via GCash using NFC-enabled Android smartphones.

The initiative was led by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) in partnership with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and Land Bank of the Philippines, alongside private partners GCash, Visa, and Mastercard.

“This is just the beginning,” said DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon, emphasizing that the goal is to equip all MRT-3 turnstiles with this functionality.

He added that the system will soon be extended to LRT-1, LRT-2, and other public transport lines.

The launch brings the Philippines in line with other Southeast Asian countries, such as Singapore, that have adopted open-loop ticketing systems — an infrastructure that allows payments using widely accepted financial instruments rather than exclusive transit cards.

BSP Monetary Board member Walter Wassmer highlighted the broader vision behind the system: “We are making transport payments safer, more secure, and accessible to all Filipinos.”

To support the digital fare system, DICT secretary Henry Aguda said work is underway to improve Internet connectivity at MRT-3 stations, with free Wi-Fi inside trains being part of the plan.

“When Sec. Vince gave the signal, we fixed the wiring,” Aguda said.

Landbank president Lynette Ortiz expressed appreciation for the cross-agency and private sector collaboration: “Thank you for putting together a whole new government approach to ensure the infrastructure, rails, and services benefit the Filipino people.”

To demonstrate the system, officials conducted a walk-through of the upgraded turnstiles during the launch.

GCash CEO Martha Sazon, whose company played a key role in the QR integration, said: “We’re so proud and excited to finally launch this service in partnership with the government. Before, people would line up as early as 4:30 a.m. just to buy a ticket. With this project, we hope to ease that burden.”

As part of the proof-of-concept rollout, DOTr and its partners will continue to monitor feedback, enhance system reliability, and explore expanding the contactless payment system to more transit lines nationwide.