PH contest spotlights Gen AI’s potential across industries

A national competition spotlighting the power of generative artificial intelligence (Gen AI) has showcased how Filipinos from diverse sectors are embracing AI innovation — even without programming backgrounds.

The National AI Prompt Design Challenge (NAIPDC), recently concluded and co-organized by Singapore-based Straits Interactive and the Analytics and AI Association of the Philippines (AAP), drew nearly 600 participants from over 40 schools and 20 industries across the country.

The event demonstrated how prompt engineering — the crafting of effective inputs for AI tools — can democratize AI development and help reshape businesses, government, and education.

Participants, many of whom had no formal training in AI or programming, created nearly 200 functional AI applications using no-code tools.

Organizers said this reflects a growing appetite among Filipinos to leverage Gen AI for real-world problem-solving and industry transformation.

“AI is truly for everyone,” said Kevin Shepherdson, founder and CEO of Straits Interactive. “The overwhelming participation and the sheer ingenuity seen in the app submissions have reinforced our belief that prompt engineering, paired with domain expertise, can lead to incredibly powerful and relevant AI solutions.”

Among the standout entries:

Export Buddy – An AI assistant designed to help Filipino exporters navigate the entire export process, offering 24/7, context-aware guidance from preparation to compliance and post-export steps.

BldgGuide PH – A chatbot that helps contractors and building owners understand and follow the Philippine Building Code, streamlining permit acquisition.

Kuya FReady – A localized AI chatbot guiding youth through government ID applications and document processing with step-by-step, personalized instructions.

Other notable innovations included AI-powered productivity tools like email builders, gamified learning apps such as CodeQuest for coding education, and diagnostic assistants for sectors like pest control and financial planning.

The challenge also featured culturally rooted applications, such as virtual tutors on Filipino history and heroes — an emerging niche showing how Gen AI can support both innovation and cultural preservation.

Organizers emphasized that prompt engineering is fast becoming a foundational skill, akin to coding — but powered by natural language.

The ability to “program using English” is seen as a key to enabling domain experts — educators, marketers, entrepreneurs, and civil servants — to design intelligent tools without writing a single line of code.