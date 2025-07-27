Asus Business to end Windows 10 support by Oct. 14, urges upgrade to Windows 11

Asus Business has officially announced it will end support for Windows 10 on all its devices by Oct. 14, 2025, urging users to migrate to the more advanced Windows 11 operating system.

The move aligns with Microsoft’s broader phaseout of Windows 10, as the tech giant pushes for adoption of Windows 11, which comes with a refreshed, user-friendly interface and built-in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities designed to boost productivity and security.

Microsoft highlighted that Windows 11’s AI-powered features are tailored to meet modern computing demands, making the upgrade increasingly necessary for today’s users.

To ensure a smooth transition, Asus is promoting its Expert Series — a line of professional-grade devices optimized for Windows 11.

Among these is the Asus ExpertBook P5, which features a high-refresh-rate display of up to 144Hz, enhanced security features, and the latest Intel or AMD processors paired with SSD storage and long battery life.

The Asus ExpertBook P1

Included in Microsoft’s official buying guide, the Asus Expert Series supports a broad range of professional needs — from small business owners and remote workers to large enterprise users — offering customized solutions for various work environments.

In addition to hardware, Asus Business provides added value through warranty packages of up to five years, covering batteries and chargers, along with free preventive maintenance services. Customers are also entitled to a one-year local accidental damage protection service.

For organizations requiring enterprise-level features, Microsoft recommends upgrading to Windows 11 Pro to take full advantage of the latest business tools and security enhancements.