MRT-3 goes cashless with Landbank as payment gateway provider

The Land Bank of the Philippines has solidified its role in modernizing public transport with the pilot rollout of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) Automated Fare Collection System (AFCS) for MRT-3 on Friday, July 25.

Through the AFCS, commuters on MRT-3 can now enjoy faster and more convenient travel by tapping their debit, credit, or prepaid Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) cards at upgraded station turnstiles. This contactless payment system offers a seamless alternative to traditional single-journey tickets and stored-value cards.

“We are proud to enable smart, secure, and contactless payments for daily commuters and to support the government’s push for digital transport reform,” said Landbank president and CEO Lynette Ortiz.

“At Landbank, we are always ready to partner with both public and private players to scale interoperable payment solutions that improve everyday lives.”

Under the collaboration, GCash operator GlobeXchange Inc. (GXI) has deployed and maintains the point-of-sale terminals and transit fare system at MRT-3 stations. The company is responsible for fare computation, transaction reporting, and commuter support to ensure smooth card-based transactions.

Landbank, meanwhile, serves as the sole acquiring bank and transit payment gateway integrator. It processes EMV card payments and ensures the direct settlement of fares into the DOTr’s account.

The AFCS is powered by Landbank’s Transit Payment Solution, which integrates validators, a central payment gateway, and settlement services. It is designed to support EMV and other transit-specific cards and can be connected to other transportation systems nationwide, paving the way for a unified and interoperable digital fare network.