PH lags behind SE Asian neighbors in AI readiness: report

Despite the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Philippines, a new report by the Tech for Good Institute (TFGI) has found the country trailing its Southeast Asian neighbors in overall AI readiness.

The report, titled “The Evolution of Tech Governance in Southeast Asia-6”, assessed the digital economies of six countries — Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam — and highlighted disparities in their preparedness for AI integration.

The Philippines, while scoring above the global average, still ranked behind its regional peers.

TFGI, an independent think tank established by regional super app Grab, emphasized the need for digital governance strategies that align global best practices with local contexts to ensure inclusive technological growth.

To address the country’s digital development gaps, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) announced the upcoming launch of the “Trabahong Digital” initiative, which aims to generate eight million digital jobs by 2028.

DICT assistant secretary Celine Dee said at a recent forum that the program is designed to empower communities and drive national progress by creating sustainable and meaningful opportunities in the digital economy.

The DICT’s strategy includes expanding access to digital infrastructure, fostering homegrown innovations, strengthening digital skills, and building a more inclusive regulatory environment.

Citra Nasruddin, program director at TFGI, echoed the importance of human-centered digital transformation. She said it is crucial to balance economic advancement with protecting and empowering the digital society.

The report also highlighted the continued strength of the country’s Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) sector, which has helped develop a globally competitive workforce for decades.

The findings were presented during a forum held July 24 at Makati Diamond Residences — part of TFGI’s four-part engagement series on the future of work, digital public services, and youth involvement in the tech ecosystem.