Pinoys flock to HoYo Fest 2025 as HoYoverse marks 5th year

The SMX Convention Center became a haven for gamers and anime fans as game developer HoYoverse held its annual HoYo Fest 2025 from July 24 to 27, drawing massive crowds despite inclement weather.

Now in its fifth year, the regional fan celebration was held simultaneously across six Southeast Asian countries — the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam — and featured HoYoverse’s most popular titles: Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Impact 3.

The Manila leg of the four-day event offered fans a variety of immersive experiences, including themed booths, interactive activities, game competitions, and exclusive merchandise tied to HoYoverse’s growing universe of games.

A major highlight was the Stage Segment, which served as a showcase for local cosplayers, fan performers, and artists. Attendees also competed in game challenges for prizes, drawing cheers from the packed halls.

Imaginarium Theatre Tournament winner

This year also marked the regional debut of the Artist Alley in the Philippines, a long-standing feature of HoYo Fest in Indonesia and Vietnam. The Artist Alley gave Filipino artists a platform to display and sell fan-made merchandise inspired by HoYoverse titles, anime, and gaming culture.

The initiative not only supported local creatives but also fostered deeper engagement within the fan community, according to organizers. The event was made possible through sponsorships from Visa, Asus, and Secret Lab.