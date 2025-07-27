Samsung formally debuts Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 in PH

Consumer tech giant Samsung has officially launched its latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 — in the Philippines during an event held Thursday, July 24.

The new flagship devices feature a more refined design and advanced features aimed at elevating the user experience. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is now the thinnest and lightest model in the Z Fold series, while the Galaxy Z Flip7 boasts the slimmest bezels on both its main and cover displays.

Both models are constructed with upgraded materials such as the Armor Flex Hinge and Grade 4 Titanium Lattice, which enhance durability and reinforce screen integrity.

Samsung also packed the devices with next-generation photography features. Powered by its new “Next Gen ProVisual Engine,” the Fold7 and Flip7 offer improved night photography, noise reduction, and 10-bit HDR video capabilities. The Flip7’s 50MP FlexCam makes the most of its foldable form to deliver high-quality selfies from multiple angles.

Running on Android 16 with Samsung’s One UI 8, the devices are equipped with on-device AI, including a multimodal system that can analyze images and provide contextual information via Google Gemini. The Z Flip7’s external FlexWindow also allows voice searches and AI assistant access without opening the phone.

For consumers seeking more budget-friendly options, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (Fan Edition), which carries many of the same AI-powered features at a lower price point.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 (left) and Z Flip7

Samsung also expanded its wearable lineup with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Both models include the brand’s advanced Health AI, capable of monitoring key health indicators such as sleep, vascular load, and fitness metrics.

All newly launched devices are now available for pre-order until July 31. Customers who pre-order the Z Fold7 or Z Flip7 will receive double storage upgrades, 50% off on a one-year Samsung Care+ plan, and up to 50% trade-in discounts. Bundled pre-orders with the new Galaxy Watch 8 models also come with a 30% discount.