Gambling firm DigiPlus bares expansion into South Africa

Online gambling operator DigiPlus Interactive Corp. announced on Friday, July 25, its expansion into South Africa.

The move closely follows the company’s launch in Brazil in September 2025 and positions DigiPlus to enter Africa’s most established and rapidly expanding online gambling market.

South Africa’s digital sports betting sector already accounts for nearly half of the country’s total gaming revenues, presenting a lucrative opportunity for DigiPlus.

The company is in the process of preparing its license applications with the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB), widely recognized by local and international operators for its transparent regulatory processes and digital readiness.

DigiPlus intends to apply for three key licenses: a National Manufacturer License, Bookmaker License, and Bookmaker Premises License, alongside securing key employee licenses to support its operational leadership.

“We are thrilled to take this next bold step in our international journey,” said Eusebio Tanco, chairman of DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

“South Africa is not just the largest online gaming market in Africa; it’s a gateway to the continent’s digital future. As we expand from Southeast Asia to Latin America and now Africa, we remain committed to responsible innovation, local compliance, and developing products that connect deeply with culture and community.”

The rigorous licensing process in South Africa involves intensive probity checks for both the company and its ultimate beneficial owners (UBOs).

Upon completion, applications will proceed to board review and final platform testing. The process is estimated to require a minimum of six months from the time of filing.

In line with licensing requirements that allow foreign ownership and directorship, DigiPlus is establishing a local legal entity in South Africa.

The South African online betting industry, valued at over R28.97 billion (approximately $1.6 billion) in 2023 and 2024, demonstrates robust growth, projected to expand by up to five percent annually.

The growth is fueled by increasing mobile usage, a highly digitally engaged population, and strong demand for live sports betting.

South Africa’s online gambling sector is widely regarded as Africa’s flagship market, offering a scalable and well-regulated environment for forward-looking operators.

The forthcoming introduction of the Remote Gambling Bill further indicates the country’s intent to legalize additional online gambling formats, including casinos, paving the way for sustained long-term growth.