Backers still hopeful for ‘Konektadong Pinoy’ bill despite SONA snub

Despite the absence of any mention in Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 28, supporters of the proposed “Konektadong Pinoy” bill remain optimistic that the measure will soon be enacted into law.

The bill, which aims to expand affordable and reliable Internet access nationwide, had previously been certified as urgent by the administration. Advocates were hopeful it would be included in the president’s legislative priorities during the annual address.

Independent ICT policy researcher Grace Mirandilla-Santos, a key proponent of the bill, noted that Marcos Jr. did not discuss any specific legislative agenda in his SONA.

“The President focused more on ongoing and future programs and projects,” she told Newsbytes.PH. “Better Internet PH is hopeful that PBBM will immediately sign the KP bill once received.”

Earlier in March, Mirandilla-Santos had expressed confidence that the bill would gain traction, citing the administration’s endorsement. She also anticipated that the measure could be ratified before the mid-year recess of Congress.

While the Konektadong Pinoy bill was not explicitly mentioned, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has continued to push for its passage.

In a post-SONA interview with ANC’s Business Outlook, DICT secretary Henry Aguda reiterated the department’s commitment to advancing both the Konektadong Pinoy and eGovernment bills.

While he did not mention the Konektadong Pinoy bill in his SONA speech, Marcos Jr. nonetheless said the DICT is working to strengthen digital infrastructure to ensure “reliable and more affordable Internet for all” — a central objective of the proposed legislation.

Aside from the Konektadong Pinoy bill, the president also did not address growing concerns surrounding online gambling applications, another major digital issue.

Lawmakers, including Akbayan representative Chel Diokno and Sen. Joel Villanueva, criticized the omission, saying it was a missed opportunity to clarify the administration’s stance on the social impacts of online gambling.