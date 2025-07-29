foodpanda Logistics delivers P2.5-M aid to ‘habagat’-hit riders

Delivery service provider foodpanda Logistics announced that it has provided over P2.5 million in relief aid, under its Panda Pag-asa Program, to over 5,000 partner “Ka-panda” riders coming from areas hit hardest by the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat) and successive weather disturbances last week.

Riders coming from impacted cities in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Cavite, Laguna, Bulacan and other provinces have received aid, with foodpanda Logistics planning to extend the relief to more riders in more areas, including in Northern Luzon.

“The recent rains and flooding were devastating, but it is during times like these that the Bayanihan Spirit shines the most; we are committed to extend help where it’s needed the most,” remarked foopanda Logistics rider experience lead Ron Sanders.

The massive rains last week brought by the habagat and back-to-back arrival of Typhoons Crising, Dante, and Emong wreaked havoc on many areas across the country, displacing thousands of families and leaving many roads flooded or impassable.

For delivery riders relying on these roads for livelihood, the impact of the rains was exponential.

“Some of our fellow riders’ homes were flooded; others didn’t experience that, but they couldn’t go out to deliver since the roads themselves were flooded,” Carlo Lawrence Navarra, a foodpanda Logistics delivery partner from Dasmarinas, Cavite, said in Filipino.

“I was able to go out a bit, but because of the rains, I decided to limit my hours just to be safe. We are lucky because we are not required to report to work nor do full-time hours, and the assistance from foodpanda Logistics is helpful in covering days where we could not venture out,” he added.

Rider safety comes first

“During these extreme weather conditions, rider safety is our utmost priority,” explained Sanders. “As a pre-emptive measure during inclement weather, we may close certain zones or delivery areas where it was too risky for our partner riders to venture out. We are grateful to our food and grocery delivery customers for their patience and understanding in case they couldn’t order or had to wait for longer delivery times during that period.”

“And for areas where the rains may be relatively lighter and customers are able to order from foodpanda’s partner restaurants, we thank those customers who generously tip their riders; 100% of tips go to our partner riders, and they go a long way in supplementing their earnings,” Sanders noted.

foodpanda extends support to LGU disaster responders

With affected Ka-panda riders receiving aid, foodpanda also took steps to provide support to responders on the ground who were involved in rescue and relief efforts and manning the operations center.

This includes the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), with foodpanda providing over 250 meals to DRRMO responders, volunteers and operations center staff over a span of five days during the height of the storms.

“We salute these men and women on the ground who braved the storms and floods to get our kababayans to safety,” remarked Lew Lopez, public affairs and public relations director of foodpanda Philippines. “In our own small way, we want to help the helpers as they continue with the recovery efforts,” he added.