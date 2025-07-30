BPO firm Fusion CX unveils new Mandaluyong facility

Fusion CX, a customer experience (CX) service provider headquartered in India and the US, has expanded its operations with the opening of a new branch located at 500 Shaw in Mandaluyong City.

The new center marks a significant step in the company’s its presence in the Philippines, where it has been operational for over 15 years through its centers in Silang, Cebu, and recently, Legazpi City.

Fusion CX has designed its Manila and Legazpi centers to be both tech-forward and human-centric.

The Manila branch features an AI Solutions Command Hub, developed by Fusion CX’s subsidiary, Omind. This platform offers real-time agent assistance, accent harmonization, analytics, sentiment analysis, and automation, elevating the standard of customer support provided.

The new facility is equipped with multichannel delivery zones, facilitating seamless interactions across voice, email, and social media.

The company has invested approximately $4.5 million into the Manila and Legazpi centers, which are designed to provide employees with collaborative workspaces that foster learning and employee engagement.

The Legazpi Center offers 275 seats while the Manila Center is equipped with 836 seats.

Currently, the Manila Center employs 500 CX professionals and is built with scalable infrastructure to allow for easy expansion in response to client needs.

With centers in four locations, three of which are outside of Manila, Fusion CX aims to promote inclusive progress and sustainable growth throughout the country.

Pankaj Dhanuka, co-founder and CEO of Fusion CX, shared insights on how the company would move forward, stating, “We believe in the long-term potential of the Philippines — not just as a delivery hub but as a strategic growth engine for global CX. Our continued investment here reflects our confidence in the country’s talent and capability.”