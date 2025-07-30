nubia PH rolls out TikTok campaign ahead of Music Pro launch

Smartphone brand nubia is launching its latest device, the nubia Music Pro, in the Philippines through a week-long TikTok-exclusive campaign set from August 2 to 7.

The launch includes the #MakeItLouder Dance Challenge, where participants can submit creative dance videos using the official TikTok sound for a chance to win over ₱200,000 worth of prizes.

A total of 38 winners will be selected via raffle, with the top prize at ₱50,000 in cash and a new nubia Music Pro unit. Other prizes include ₱25,000 for the second prize, eight ₱3,000 cash winners, vouchers, and additional nubia Music Pro units.

The campaign also features Brand Days from August 2 to 4, offering time-limited deals, livestream shopping, vouchers, and giveaways. TikTok influencers and content creators, including members of the esports team ONIC PH, will take part in the livestreams.

According to nubia, the new Music Pro is aimed at music enthusiasts and content creators. It includes a triple full-range speaker setup, DTS:X Ultra sound technology, and support for head-tracked spatial audio. The device also has AI-synced lighting features that respond to music playback.

Entries for the TikTok challenge will be accepted from July 28 to August 28. Winners will be announced on September 9 through a livestream hosted on nubia Philippines’ TikTok account.

“This campaign aims to highlight creativity through music and movement,” said Lian Zhaojun, country head of nubia Philippines. “The nubia Music Pro is designed to support young users in content creation and self-expression.”

Full contest mechanics and campaign details are available on nubia Philippines’ official TikTok and social media pages.