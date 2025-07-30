PSA, SBCorp integrate National ID system to streamline MSME loan applications

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) and Small Business Corporation (SBCorp) have partnered to incorporate National ID authentication services into SBCorp’s mobile app, aiming to simplify and secure the loan application process for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The agreement was formalized during a ceremonial signing on July 14 at the PSA headquarters.

Through the integration, SBCorp can now verify the identities of MSME representatives directly via its mobile platform. The system uses features such as liveness checks and real-time facial recognition during account setup and loan applications to support identity verification and reduce the risk of fraud.

PSA officer-in-charge and deputy national statistician Minerva Eloisa P. Esquivias, speaking on behalf of PSA chief Dennis S. Mapa, said the collaboration reflects the role of the National ID system in supporting digital government services.

“By integrating the National ID authentication services into its system, SBCorp streamlines loan applications, enabling faster and more seamless identity verification for our MSMEs,” said Esquivias. “This also ensures that only verified applicants proceed, helping minimize fraudulent applications.”

SBCorp president and CEO Robert C. Bastillo said the initiative strengthens loan distribution efforts and improves safeguards against identity-related fraud.

“This partnership demonstrates the government’s push for integration and coordination across agencies,” Bastillo noted. “It also helps us better identify our clients and reduce instances of identity theft and fraud.”

SBCorp, a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-attached agency established in 1991, manages the SBCorp Money app as part of its ongoing efforts to provide financial support to MSMEs.