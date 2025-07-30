UK fintech Revolut opens new global tech hub in PH

British fintech company Revolut is launching a tech hub in the Philippines aimed at accelerating innovation and supporting global capabilities.

The hub, based in Manila, will serve as a strategic extension of Revolut’s global network, positioning the Philippines as a key contributor to its global innovation and growth agenda.

The new hub has the potential to create hundreds of jobs in the Philippines in the near future, including across key customer service functions, the company said.

The roles that will become available at the new hub are crucial in Revolut’s global operations. The hub will provide advanced service support, enabling the delivery of best-in-class products backed by robust operational and risk controls as Revolut expands around the world.

Raymond Ng, chief executive officer for Singapore and Southeast Asia at Revolut, said: “This investment reflects our long-term commitment to the Philippines and our confidence in its growth potential. The new hub will play a vital role in scaling our global capabilities while creating high-value jobs and driving digital upskilling locally.

“Our hiring plans are not a short-term initiative — we see the Philippines as a strategic market for Revolut’s growth in Southeast Asia. We’re laying the foundation for sustained operations and expansion, supported by the Philippine government’s pro-innovation approach and its commitment to building a future-ready digital economy,” he said.

The hub – functioning as a Global Capability Center (GCC) – will work closely with teams across the UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.

“Revolut’s decision to build a tech hub in the Philippines is a resounding vote of confidence in the country as a rising destination for global fintech and innovation,” said Department of Finance (DOF) secretary Ralph G. Recto.

“This investment sends a clear message to the world that the Philippines offers the strategic blend of world-class talent, digital readiness, and policy support to lead the future of global fintech,” he added.

This marks Revolut’s second technology hub in Asia, following the launch of its first hub in India in 2021. Like the Philippines, India offers a deep pool of highly skilled talent across functions such as product development, financial crime prevention, and customer support. Revolut has thousands of employees in India supporting its global operations.

Martin Kent, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Asia Pacific at the UK Government’s Department for Business and Trade said: “I am pleased to see Revolut deepen its footprint in Southeast Asia with the launch of a new tech hub in the Philippines.

“This brings the UK’s leading fintech expertise to the Philippines, a country that oﬀers highly skilled talent and strong digital capabilities. This investment reflects the strength of the UK-Philippines trade partnership and the region’s growing role in global financial innovation.”

With its remote-first approach, Revolut is able to hire top talent from across both countries, enabling flexibility, inclusion, and access to a broader talent pool.

“This is more than just an expansion — it’s a long-term partnership with the Philippines,” Ng added. “We’re proud to bring meaningful, high-impact work to local teams who will help shape the future of finance.”