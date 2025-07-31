Aguda: eGov app is key tool for inclusive digital governance

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is positioning the eGov app as a cornerstone of the Philippines’ digital governance efforts, emphasizing its capacity to bring government services closer to citizens in a secure and reliable digital environment.

Speaking during a post-SONA event in San Juan City, DICT secretary Henry Aguda reiterated the app’s critical role in promoting efficient, transparent, and inclusive public service delivery.

He assured the public that significant measures are in place to ensure the app’s uninterrupted operation and data protection for millions of users.

Aguda said infrastructure and cybersecurity are the top priorities for the app, noting that Pres. Marcos Jr. reminded the agency that over 80 million Filipinos rely on the platform. He said the app shouldn’t just function — it had to be dependable every second.

Currently, the eGov app consolidates over 40 services from both national and local government agencies, allowing citizens to transact digitally — from paying taxes and accessing health services to processing permits — without physically lining up at government offices.

More than just a tool for convenience, Aguda emphasized that the platform embodies a broader vision of equitable access to government, especially for remote and underserved communities.

The app has also gained attention beyond the Philippines, with other countries reportedly expressing interest in its all-in-one design.

“The time will come when they will say, ‘Only in the Philippines, you have an app where all services, whether from local or national government, can be accessed and utilized,'” he remarked.