DICT integrates travel tax payment into eGovPH app

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) formally launched last July 24 the integration of the Travel Tax Declaration system into the eTravel platform.

The new integration allows travelers to pay travel taxes directly through the eGovPH app using their mobile devices, aiming to simplify and ease the travel process.

DICT secretary Henry Aguda was represented by undersecretary for special concerns Christina Faye M. Condez-De Sagon, who emphasized the value of inter-agency collaboration.

She noted that the move reflects the “whole-of-government” approach advocated by the administration, where public agencies work together to deliver faster and more efficient services.

TIEZA chief operating officer Mark Lapid expressed gratitude to the DICT for supporting the digitalization of its services and highlighted the importance of government cooperation in providing reliable public service.

Tourism undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano also noted that the integration supports efforts to attract more international visitors. He stressed that seamless and technology-enabled systems play a crucial role in travelers’ decisions.

“We are focused not only on promoting Philippine destinations but also on strengthening the infrastructure that supports tourism,” Tamano said.

Representatives from the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) and other government agencies were also present during the event.