Paraiso designated as ‘acting executive director’ of CICC

Lawyer Renato “Aboy” Paraiso has been officially appointed as “acting executive director” of the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), following his oath-taking before Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Henry Aguda on Friday, August 1.

A former assistant secretary and spokesperson of the DICT, Paraiso has also assumed the rank of undersecretary, according to a statement released by the CICC. He replaces Alexander Ramos, who held the same rank during his tenure as CICC executive director under former DICT secretary Ivan Uy.

Paraiso was earlier designated as deputy executive director in June. At the time, he said his team would request an acting designation while awaiting formal approval from Malacañang.

Newsbytes.PH first reported on the possibility of Paraiso’s appointment after Aguda accepted the courtesy resignation of Ramos in April.

As he formally takes the helm, Paraiso has vowed to intensify the agency’s campaign against cybercriminal operations — with a particular focus on eradicating “online sabong,” or digital cockfighting, which he described as a growing cybersecurity and social threat.

“This is not just about gambling. This is about organized cybercrime, financial fraud, and the exploitation of digital loopholes that allow illicit activities to thrive,” Paraiso said in a statement.

He emphasized that the CICC will act decisively, noting that the issue transcends legal boundaries and touches on ethics, governance, and national security.

However, Paraiso clarified that he is not pushing for an outright ban on online gambling platforms. Instead, he is advocating for stricter regulation, greater transparency, and clear accountability mechanisms.

“If we push for an outright prohibition, we risk driving even legitimate platforms underground. That would only lead to a prolonged cat-and-mouse game between law enforcement and off-grid digital operators,” he warned.

Paraiso called for a regulatory approach that focuses on dismantling criminal syndicates while allowing legal operations to function under stringent oversight.

“We see this not only as a wake-up call but as a validation of our current strategy. Eradication efforts must focus on syndicates running illegal platforms, while also ensuring that regulated operations are fully compliant with the law,” he said.

He also urged lawmakers and regulators to collaborate on crafting a balanced policy framework that targets bad actors without hampering innovation in digital entertainment and fintech.

“This is no longer just a legal issue. It is a governance issue, an ethical issue, and a national security issue,” he stressed.