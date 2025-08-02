Saturday, August 2, 2025
Networked Car

Toyota Yaris Cross SE HEV variant debuts in PH

By Newsbytes.PH
The Yaris Cross SE is designed to stand out on city streets and open highways

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has introduced the new Yaris Cross SE, the top-of-the-line Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) variant of the Yaris Cross lineup.

The Yaris Cross SE has exclusive dynamic front and rear skirts, roof spoiler, and refined garnishes on the bumpers, back door, fog lamps, and grille.

Its other features include:

  • Digital rearview mirror with front and rear Digital Video Recorder for seamless visibility and safer drives
  • Additional ambient lighting to set the right mood, day or night
  • A digital signal processor for richer, crisper audio
  • Premium touches like an upgraded horn, completing the refined experience
Digital Rearview Mirror  

The Yaris Cross SE is priced starting at P1,690,000 starting Aug. 2.

