Toyota Yaris Cross SE HEV variant debuts in PH

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has introduced the new Yaris Cross SE, the top-of-the-line Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) variant of the Yaris Cross lineup.

The Yaris Cross SE has exclusive dynamic front and rear skirts, roof spoiler, and refined garnishes on the bumpers, back door, fog lamps, and grille.

Its other features include:

Digital rearview mirror with front and rear Digital Video Recorder for seamless visibility and safer drives

Additional ambient lighting to set the right mood, day or night

A digital signal processor for richer, crisper audio

Premium touches like an upgraded horn, completing the refined experience

Digital Rearview Mirror

The Yaris Cross SE is priced starting at P1,690,000 starting Aug. 2.