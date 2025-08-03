BPI marks 174th year, continues digital transformation efforts

The Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is marking its 174th anniversary with plans to further strengthen its digital initiatives as part of its ongoing transformation strategy.

At a media roundtable held at its temporary main office at the Ayala Gardens Tower in Makati City, BPI president and chief executive officer TG Limcaoco said the bank will focus on expanding its technological capabilities — particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and across its seven mobile applications — to improve client acquisition and operational efficiency.

The Ayala-led bank also reported a steady financial performance in the first half of 2025, alongside continued progress in its digital and sustainability programs, as it prepares to enter its 175th year in 2026.

Limcaoco reflected on BPI’s evolution since its founding in 1851, noting the institution’s changing role in the Philippine banking sector. “BPI’s journey began in 1851, and today, 174 years later, we stand as a bank transformed — with a stronger foundation, a broader reach, and a deeper purpose,” he said.

The bank posted a net income of ₱33 billion for the first half of 2025, a 7.8% increase from the same period last year, driven by a 14% rise in revenues to ₱92.6 billion. Growth in its loan portfolio, improved margins, and gains from fee-based services such as credit cards, insurance, and wealth management contributed to the performance.

BPI also raised ₱40 billion from its second tranche of BPI SINAG Bonds, which are intended to support inclusive and sustainable development initiatives.

Limcaoco highlighted that beyond financial metrics, the bank’s work is measured by the real-world impact it has on people. “The true power of our work lies in the lives we touch — whether helping a small business secure its first loan, or giving a young Filipino the tools to save and dream,” he said.

This year’s theme, Do More 174, reflects BPI’s continued focus on extending its services and engagement efforts. It also serves as a prelude to a broader campaign — Do More Philippines — to be launched as the bank approaches its milestone 175th year.

Limcaoco said the initiatives align with BPI’s broader objective of contributing to national development. “It’s a call to bring banking to more Filipinos, enable more dreams, and be an active force in shaping a better tomorrow for our communities and our country,” he said.