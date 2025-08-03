SM Supermalls marks 40th year with focus on tech, evolving retail experience

As SM Supermalls celebrates its 40th year, the company is highlighting its ongoing digital and technological transformation aimed at adapting to the evolving behaviors and expectations of Filipino consumers.

At the center of its anniversary celebration is a 40-day nationwide campaign running from August 1 to September 9, 2025, involving over 3,500 deals across 88 malls.

The promotion integrates both in-mall and digital experiences, with the SM Malls Online App offering access to flash sales, bundled deals, and gamified shopping features designed to enhance customer engagement beyond physical spaces.

SM Supermalls president Steven T. Tan said the organization’s long-term strategy centers on creating retail environments that align with current lifestyle trends, using digital platforms to support both consumers and partner brands.

“We continue to innovate how we serve and grow with our communities,” he said.

A core part of SM’s strategy involves scaling its omnichannel retail ecosystem.

The SM Malls Online app allows users to browse, purchase, and redeem items or services digitally, offering pickup and delivery options as part of a more flexible shopping model.

Cashless payment solutions, smart directories, and digital customer service platforms are also in place to streamline mall visits.

Technology integration is evident in newer mall developments such as SM City Laoag and SM City Sto. Tomas, which feature smart locators and improved digital infrastructure to support convenience and personalization.

Environmental initiatives at SM are increasingly driven by technology-based systems. Rooftop solar panels have been installed in 48 malls, contributing to renewable energy use, while water recycling and rainwater treatment systems support resource conservation.

Catchment basins in 29 malls serve as flood mitigation infrastructure, and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are now available in 69 locations.

The mall operator has also implemented digitally supported sustainability campaigns such as “Trash to Cash,” e-waste collection drives, and the SM Waste-Free Future program, which uses labeling and mall-wide digital communication to promote responsible waste management.

Through its “SM for MSMEs” program, the company helps small and medium enterprises address challenges such as high rental costs and limited exposure.

Participating businesses are given access to curated physical and online spaces, including dedicated features within the SM Malls Online app. Digital marketing support is also provided to increase reach and visibility.

SM City Fairview’s rooftop solar photovoltaic system

SM Supermalls’ inclusivity initiatives extend into the digital realm through information campaigns, educational programs, and assistive technology in select malls.

The SM Cares program continues to host events for persons with disabilities (PWDs), often supported by communication tools that promote accessibility and emergency preparedness.

The Book Nook initiative, a community reading area, is complemented by digital literacy campaigns aimed at broadening access to information in public spaces.

Emerging lifestyle trends such as wellness and outdoor activity have also influenced new mall features. The SM Active Hub offers indoor spaces for sports such as pickleball and running, while other digital tools support event booking and scheduling. Bike-friendly features and pet-friendly zones align with a broader shift toward lifestyle-centric spaces.

With these technological and structural updates, SM Supermalls is positioning itself as a hybrid space that combines traditional retail with connected, tech-supported services.

As it enters its fifth decade, the company aims to further integrate digital innovation into its business model while maintaining its role in supporting communities, local enterprises, and inclusive public spaces.