DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Scaling smart: When to automate and when to humanize

A solo entrepreneur stares at their overflowing inbox, struggling to keep up with social media posts, customer queries, pending invoices, and product updates. There’s no time to breathe, let alone strategize.

For many small business owners, the question is no longer what needs to be done, but who or what should do it.

That dilemma was the focus of a recent webinar I delivered for Virtua Solutions, titled “What to AI and What to VA: A Guide for Startups and Small Biz.” As artificial intelligence (AI) tools flood the market and virtual assistants become more accessible than ever, entrepreneurs must now make smarter choices on how to delegate, automate, and grow.

This decision is not about choosing between technology and people. It’s about creating systems where the two can work together in complementary ways.

Let’s start with what AI does well. AI tools thrive on structure, repetition, and speed. Many business owners use them to generate first-draft content, automate scheduling, summarize customer data, or provide instant responses to frequently asked questions.

Platforms like ChatGPT, Canva, and Google Gemini can now produce what used to take hours in a matter of minutes. These tools are incredibly useful when the task is clear, the input is consistent, and human nuance is not required.

While newer AI systems are beginning to simulate creativity and conversation, their limitations become evident in situations that require emotional intelligence, cultural context, or strategic discretion.

That’s where virtual assistants (VAs) come in. VAs are not simply remote workers who complete tasks. They are execution partners, brand custodians, and problem-solvers. They handle client relationships, interpret tone, manage shifting priorities, and ensure that communications align with the company’s values and audience.

I’ve worked with entrepreneurs who relied on AI to write content. The posts were grammatically correct but lacked authenticity. Their VA stepped in, revised the copy using the brand’s tone, and significantly boosted engagement.

In another case, a data-heavy report generated by an AI system looked polished on the surface, but a VA caught a subtle inconsistency that could have led to serious misinterpretation. That one correction helped preserve client trust and reinforced the company’s credibility.

These experiences are a reminder that AI delivers speed and scale, but it’s often the human touch that delivers trust. So, how can entrepreneurs decide which approach to take?

A useful guide is to ask: Is the task repetitive, clearly defined, and time-consuming? That leans toward AI. Does it require emotional intelligence, nuanced judgment, or real-time decision-making? That’s a task best suited for a VA.

For tasks that fall somewhere in the middle, like drafting a message that still needs to reflect brand voice, AI and VA can collaborate. AI can generate the base, while the VA adapts it for tone, clarity, and purpose.

Some of the most efficient MSMEs I know have built systems where AI enhances their VAs, not replaces them. For instance, a VA may use AI to accelerate research or summarize notes, then apply their judgment to deliver quality output. This hybrid approach reflects a more mature use of digital tools that recognizes their strengths without ignoring their blind spots.

Many MSMEs are run by solo entrepreneurs or small teams juggling multiple roles. The strategic use of AI and VAs offers convenience and a chance to level up. Creating a working rhythm that is sustainable and growth-focused.

It’s also important to acknowledge that both automation and delegation require intentional oversight. Over-automating without human review can create errors or misrepresent your brand. Underutilizing your VAs’ potential by treating them as task-doers rather than collaborators wastes valuable human insight.

As I emphasized in my book “Smarter with AI”, success in today’s digital economy is about elevating human potential with the right support systems. Delegation becomes powerful when guided by trust. Automation becomes useful when aligned with purpose.

The future of business is not either-or. It is the thoughtful integration of both. When AI powers your operations and your VA helps steer the direction with empathy and context, your business becomes faster, more responsive, and better equipped for long-term growth.

The real competitive advantage will belong to those who design systems that amplify human strengths: creativity, care, and connection. That is how we work smarter, grow stronger, and lead with both confidence and compassion.