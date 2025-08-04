Globe unveils new postpaid plans alongside Fold7 and Flip7 release

Globe Telecom has introduced new postpaid plans in line with the launch of Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7.

These include the updated GPlan Plus and a Platinum GPlan 4999 option that integrates Samsung’s Galaxy Forever feature for eligible subscribers.

The Platinum GPlan 4999 offers data, call, and text services to all networks, as well as network priority access. It also includes international and local airport lounge access and a 24/7 concierge service managed by Globe’s digital assistant, Thea.

The plan comes with device protection through Gadget Xchange, which covers incidents such as theft, screen damage, and accidental drops.

Health coverage is also included via the Singlife 100-in-1 Medical Plan. Additional services include priority access to new device stocks, delivery options, and a dedicated relationship manager.

For customers looking for other options, Globe has rolled out the all-new GPlan Plus, which offers more data compared to previous offerings. The plan allows users to convert unused data into lifestyle vouchers or other rewards through the GlobeOne app.

It also has no lock-up period, features network-unlocked devices, and includes discounts on select Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 models.

Customers who pre-ordered a Galaxy Z Fold7 or Flip7 between July 9 and 31 were eligible for promotional offers valued at up to ₱23,600. These included free storage upgrades, a Galaxy Tag2 for GPlan Plus users, discounted Samsung Care+ coverage, and trade-in cashback offers.

Globe’s Galaxy Forever feature, now built into the Platinum GPlan 4999 and available as an add-on for GPlan Plus, allows subscribers to upgrade to a new Galaxy device after 12 months.

Postpaid customers on GPlan Plus 1299 and above can include Galaxy Forever for an added monthly charge, while SIM-only users may choose to purchase devices separately or shift to a device-bundled postpaid plan.

Speaking at the product launch on July 28, Globe consumer mobile business head Eric Tanbauco explained the rationale behind the new offerings, citing the evolving needs of users and the desire to provide continuous access to new mobile technologies.