PH improves score in GSMA Mobile Connectivity Index

The Philippines recorded an improvement in its score in the 2025 GSMA Mobile Connectivity Index (MCI), increasing from 68.31 in 2024 to 71.54 this year.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) acknowledged the update, linking the change to recent efforts aimed at expanding digital access and infrastructure.

According to the DICT, the higher score reflects developments in key areas such as Internet affordability, network infrastructure, and digital skills. However, the agency noted that challenges remain in addressing the digital divide.

In response, the DICT is backing the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Act, a bill aimed at introducing open-access provisions, promoting infrastructure sharing among telecommunications firms, and simplifying the permitting process for broadband projects. Officials said the measure is intended to reduce Internet costs and expand service coverage over the next few years.

The agency is also continuing its Free Wi-Fi for All Program, focusing on areas with limited connectivity. The initiative is supported by ongoing digital literacy programs aimed at helping individuals better use online tools and services.

The GSMA Connectivity Index evaluates countries across multiple dimensions, including affordability, infrastructure, access, and user skills. The DICT stated that its current programs target these areas through both policy and community-based initiatives.

Moving forward, the department said it would maintain its focus on expanding digital access, particularly in underserved communities.