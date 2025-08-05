Senate bill filed to penalize malicious use of AI for misinformation, scams

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero has filed a bill that seeks to impose penalties, including imprisonment, on individuals who use artificial intelligence (AI) to spread false information, commit fraud, or misrepresent others without their consent.

Under Senate Bill 782, or the proposed Physical Identity Protection Act, Escudero aims to address the misuse of AI in generating and disseminating content that mimics a person’s physical attributes without authorization — a practice he warns could undermine public trust and harm individuals.

“AI, when used properly, can greatly benefit sectors like education and business. But it is increasingly being misused to deceive the public and promote fraudulent schemes,” Escudero said.

The bill outlines criminal liability for anyone who creates, shares, or distributes AI-generated media that replicates a person’s appearance without prior consent, regardless of platform or format. This includes manipulated videos, photos, or audio recordings that may mislead audiences or damage reputations.

Escudero cited instances where public figures, including politicians and prominent businesspeople, appear to endorse products or investments without their knowledge, through AI-generated content. “These are often scams that exploit the public’s trust in well-known personalities,” he said.

Penalties under the bill vary depending on the intent and severity of the offense:

Imprisonment of one to two years or a fine of up to ₱200,000, or both, for unauthorized creation or sharing of such content.

Two to four years in prison or fines between ₱200,000 and ₱400,000, or both, if the intent is financial gain.

Four to six years in prison or fines between ₱400,000 and ₱600,000, or both, if the content is used to facilitate or commit a crime.

Up to 12 years imprisonment or a fine of ₱600,000 to ₱1 million, or both, for offenses that involve both profit and criminal intent.

Government officials or employees found guilty would also face perpetual disqualification from public office, in addition to the maximum penalties.

The bill includes exemptions for the use of AI-generated content in good faith — particularly in journalistic, educational, or documentary contexts that serve the public interest.

“These measures are designed to ensure accountability and uphold individual rights, while allowing for innovation and freedom of expression in areas like media, research, and education,” Escudero said.