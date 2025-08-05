TCL, Tesda launch training hub to address technical skills gap

Consumer appliance maker TCL Electronics has partnered with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) to establish a dedicated facility that will provide specialized training for technicians in the field of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning).

The collaboration aims to address the gap between technical education and industry requirements by equipping trainees with hands-on experience in the installation, maintenance, and servicing of air conditioning units.

The partnership also includes a pathway from training to employment, supporting Tesda’s workforce development efforts.

As part of the agreement, TCL will provide air conditioning units and other appliances to support training activities at the newly established Tesda-TCL Center.

The facility features two main areas: a lecture room equipped with TCL televisions and air conditioning units, and a practical training room where students will gain experience working on actual units.

TCL Philippines deputy director for Air Conditioner and B2B Business Bert Cheung said the company’s goal is to support learners in developing skills that align with industry needs.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed by TCL and Tesda officials. Among those present were TCL Philippines deputy director of marketing Shae Yu Xiaoling, brand manager Joseph Cernitchez, Tesda-NCR assistant regional director Cariza Dacuma, district director Maria Gracia Dela Rama, and RTC-NCR Center administrator Eugene Agcaoili.

Trainees enrolled in the Domestic Refrigeration and Air Conditioning (DOMRAC) course will benefit from the new center through access to updated equipment and more structured technical instruction.

In addition to the training program, TCL has pledged to donate appliances such as televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioning units to other Tesda facilities. This support is expected to help create a more practical learning environment for students.

Agcaoili welcomed the initiative, noting that the donated equipment and training opportunities could increase the employability of Tesda graduates. He also highlighted the potential for expanded training-to-employment opportunities through the partnership.

TCL officials also conducted a brief tour of the new training area during the event, providing a look at the facilities and their intended use in future training sessions.