Converge announces Bifrost Cable System landing in Davao

Fiber broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions has announced the landing of the Bifrost Cable System in Davao, a development that adds to the country’s international telecommunications infrastructure and positions the southern region as a strategic point for digital connectivity.

The Bifrost Cable System is a trans-Pacific subsea network that connects the United States (via California and Oregon) with Southeast Asia through Guam, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines. It is the first cable system in more than 20 years to establish a new route across the Pacific.

Converge owns and operates the Davao International Cable Landing Station (ICLS), where the Philippine branch of the cable is being terminated.

Once operational, the facility will allow Converge to offer direct access to the new subsea system, designed to support high-capacity bandwidth and low-latency connectivity.

“This milestone is more than a technological achievement — it’s a national enabler. With this critical infrastructure in place, we are not only enabling digital transformation but also creating new trade pathways and opportunities for the Philippines,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, CEO and co-founder of Converge.

“We are also optimistic on seeing fruitful returns on this significant investment. Since we’ve announced this project, we’ve seen overwhelming demand from carriers and internet service providers (ISPs) seeking to purchase capacity,” noted Uy.

The company said the new subsea cable will enhance its network’s ability to serve hyperscale data centers, enterprise clients, and internet providers by offering:

Multi-terabit per second bandwidth;

Secure international gateway access to North America and Asia-Pacific hubs;

Routing diversity to support digital continuity during disruptions;

Lower latency for industries such as fintech, cloud computing, gaming, and digital media.

The expanded infrastructure is also expected to support potential investment in data centers and international business operations in Mindanao, as the region gains more relevance in the broader telecommunications landscape.

Uy noted that once the 20,000-kilometer Bifrost Cable System becomes fully operational, Converge will serve as the exclusive Philippine partner with ownership of the Davao landing station.

The Bifrost Cable System is a project developed through a consortium of international partners. It is scheduled to enter commercial service in the near term.