ZigZag PH unveils managed SOC services to boost BPO cybersecurity

ZigZag Philippines has announced the launch of its Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) Services, which is designed to provide enhanced cybersecurity support for the business process outsourcing (BPO) industry.

The launch comes after six months of cybersecurity training conducted in partnership with Canada-based Sterling Information Technologies and the integration of Xcitium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools into ZigZag’s systems.

The company’s new SOC service introduces three primary features:

Around-the-clock threat monitoring by Cyber Defense+ certified analysts

Integration of Xcitium EDR with ZeroDwell Containment technology

Targeted mitigation services addressing state-sponsored threats in the Asia-Pacific region

Chris Adebahr, CEO of ZigZag Global, said the initiative addresses security challenges faced by outsourcing providers that often use legacy cybersecurity systems.

“The outsourcing sector handles some of the world’s most sensitive data, yet most providers still rely on outdated security models,” he said.

Allen Adolfo, head of Information Technology at ZigZag Philippines, highlighted the training provided by Sterling and the deployment of Xcitium’s EDR tools. “We’ve embedded cybersecurity into the DNA of our teams and workforce,” he said.

According to the company, its SOC team has handled simulated threats and improved incident response times. Metrics from the testing phase show a 94% improvement in containment speed compared to traditional antivirus tools, with more than 400 threats identified and resolved.

Neil Cesario, chief information security officer at Sterling, noted ZigZag’s approach to cybersecurity, saying the company focused on both technology and internal capability development.

To promote cybersecurity awareness and support to other organizations, ZigZag is offering several free initiatives:

A 14-day proof-of-concept SOC trial with Xcitium EDR

Cybersecurity risk assessments based on NIST 2.0 for select clients

Awareness training programs for clients and internal staff

Webinars focused on Asia Pacific region threat trends, in collaboration with Sterling

The Asean Cyber Threat Report 2025 noted a 217% increase in attacks targeting Philippine BPOs. In response, ZigZag said its SOC was developed to address both internal and client security needs, with built-in compliance features for various global data protection standards such as GDPR, HIPAA, ISO, and SOC 2.

ZigZag’s Managed SOC services are being offered under a Security-as-a-Service model to accommodate a range of business sizes and needs.