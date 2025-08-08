DIGITAL INFLUENCER | Beyond screen time, likes, and filters

What do a girl learning to face her reflection and a boy chasing social media likes have in common? They both live in the world of screens, and their stories help us understand the children who do too.

In many Filipino households today, digital parenting often begins with setting limits on screen time. But limiting access is only part of the challenge. The bigger question is how to help children navigate what they experience online and how it shapes their self-worth, behavior, and relationships.

This was the inspiration behind two new bilingual storybooks I created, Laya and the Mirror and Liam’s Search for Likes. These are not just bedtime stories. They are tools to help parents and teachers spark meaningful conversations with children about digital life.

Relatable journeys and real-world lessons

In Laya and the Mirror, we meet a young girl who struggles with her self-image. Through quiet moments with her reflection, Laya confronts feelings of self-doubt triggered by the filtered perfection she sees online. She begins to appreciate what makes her unique, slowly rebuilding a healthier relationship with herself.

Liam’s Search for Likes tells the story of a boy who gains confidence from online reactions until a joke post about a classmate causes harm. As he reflects on his choices and learns about digital footprints, Liam begins to understand the difference between attention and respect, between popularity and empathy.

These stories are presented in both English and Filipino, helping children process complex emotions in the language they’re most comfortable with.

Starting conversations that matter

The goal of both books is to support digital parenting through story. Whether in the classroom or at home, they can help open up discussions about screen time habits, online respect, emotional health, and the importance of kindness, both online and offline.

Each story includes reflection questions and a short guide for parents and teachers. These are designed to make the reading experience interactive and educational, turning a simple story into a learning opportunity.

Creating with technology, teaching values that matter

The books use pencil-style illustrations generated with the help of AI tools. This choice reflects the world our children are growing up in, where creativity and technology go hand-in-hand. But while the tools are modern, the values they promote remain timeless: honesty, empathy, self-awareness, and accountability.

The stories also connect with themes in my original song “Welcome to My Perfect Life”, which explores digital identity, the pressure to please online, and the desire to be seen and accepted. Through these stories, we translate those themes into age-appropriate lessons for children.

More than just books

Laya and the Mirror and Liam’s Search for Likes are storybooks designed to guide. In a world where children form their sense of self through both face-to-face and screen-based experiences, stories like these can play an important role.

These books remind us that digital parenting is not only about protecting children from harm but also helping them develop the confidence and conscience to thrive in digital spaces.

The storybooks are now available on Amazon and can be read for free through the Kindle Unlimited Trial. I invite parents, educators, and community leaders to explore and use them to support the children in their care. Because today’s digital learners need more than access. They need guidance, and they need stories that help them grow.