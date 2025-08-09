Saturday, August 9, 2025
TP partners with Comelec for special voter registration drive

By Newsbytes.PH
Photo shows chief people officer of TP in the Philippines Jeffrey Johnson (2nd from left) and vice president of human resources Rachel Cacabelos (4th from left) welcome Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia (center) and representatives from Comelec at the Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) held at TP Aura

BPO firm Teleperformance (TP) has partnered with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to implement the agency’s Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP), hosting an on-site voter registration drive at TP Aura that processed applications from employees and their family members.

SRAP is a Comelec initiative aimed at making electoral registration more accessible ahead of the December 2025 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. It brings registration services to selected institutions, including private companies, schools, hospitals, and government offices, to reach eligible citizens who may find it difficult to visit regular registration sites.

Among the program’s objectives are improving the registration process, promoting gender equality, and providing a credible, convenient, and well-managed system.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia, executive director Divina Blas Perez, commissioners Maria Norina Tangaro-Casingal and Nelson Celis, and Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting national coordinator Arwin Serrano attended the TP registration activity.

TP officials said the partnership supports employees with varying work schedules in registering to vote and encourages participation in civic activities.

