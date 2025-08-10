Concentrix intros AI tool to boost customer experience, job accessibility

BPO firm Concentrix has unveiled iX Hero, an AI-driven platform aimed at enhancing customer service operations by integrating human advisors with advanced technology tools.

The platform features conversation transcription, instant knowledge access, noise cancellation, speech harmonization, and real-time transaction summaries. These capabilities are designed to improve advisor performance, speed up onboarding, and enable more efficient client interactions.

During a launch event at the Concentrix Tera Office, the company showcased Harmony, a speech-adjustment feature within iX Hero that helps job applicants improve pronunciation to meet language proficiency standards.

In its pilot run, Harmony assisted candidates in overcoming language barriers, enabling more of them to advance in the hiring process.

According to Concentrix, pilot results showed a 20% increase in efficiency, a 22% reduction in call handling time, a 13.5% rise in customer satisfaction, and a 30% improvement in communication clarity.

“Our goal is to complement human ingenuity with AI, enhancing experiences for employees and driving growth for clients,” said Ryan Peterson, Concentrix chief product officer.