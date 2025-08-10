‘LordNine: Infinite Class’ online game debuts in PH

NX3Games and Smilegate Megaport have officially launched the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) “LordNine: Infinite Class” in the Philippines, introducing players to the fantasy world of El-Sera.

The game features an “Infinite Class” system, offering over 52 abilities and more than 60-character classes. Players can switch between nine weapon types, allowing flexible combat strategies for solo play or team missions.

Presented in a third-person, isometric view, LordNine incorporates photo-realistic graphics with real-world locations such as Matera, Pompeii, and Naples recreated through 3D photogrammetry.

Despite the visual detail, the game is designed to run on relatively modest hardware, supporting cross-platform play on PC and mobile.

To celebrate the launch, Joong Hyuk Park, global business team manager of Smilegate, addressed attendees at an event in SM Makati Cyberzone.

He highlighted the game’s key elements, storyline, and economic features, generating excitement among potential players.

Photo shows Joong Hyuk Park, global business team manager of Smilegate, during the launch

As a Web3-based title, in-game resources function as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that can be traded for Tether (USDT) stablecoin.

The system enables a play-to-earn model, with in-game achievements and items linked to real-world value. Rare items, including weapons, mounts, and costumes, can also be traded externally through LINE NEXT’s digital marketplace.

According to Smilegate, the trading economy system — already active in South Korea and Taiwan — offers Filipino players opportunities to earn through gameplay.