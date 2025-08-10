nubia Music Pro now available in PH stores for ₱4,299

nubia Philippines has announced that the nubia Music Pro smartphone is now available in online and retail outlets nationwide with suggested retail price of ₱4,299.

The device, first introduced through TikTok promotions, is positioned as a music-oriented smartphone with design and features aimed at content creation.

It includes a 600% volume boost reaching up to 95dB, a 2.1-channel audio system, dual stereo speakers, head-tracked spatial sound, Bluetooth loudspeaker mode, and FM playback without internet access.

The nubia Music Pro has a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, AI-powered cameras, and editing tools such as Magic Eraser and Sky edits. It comes with storage and performance specifications intended to handle extended use, along with a battery designed for day-long operation.

Its appearance is influenced by vintage vinyl turntables and is available in Pop Art and Melody Wave color variants. Features such as Live Island 2.0 and AI Melody Breathing Light are included for additional user interaction.

A #MakeItLouder TikTok Dance Challenge runs until August 28, with cash prizes, vouchers, and units of the nubia Music Pro as rewards.