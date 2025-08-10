Salmon Group’s Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa ramps up digital push

Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa (Laguna), a subsidiary of fintech firm Salmon Group, is leveraging technology to accelerate growth and expand financial access in underserved communities, according to its latest performance update for the first half of 2025.

Launched in January 2024, the bank has invested heavily in digital platforms, data-driven lending tools, and user-friendly financial products.

These technology upgrades, coupled with a strengthened leadership team, have driven a 43% increase in total assets to ₱1.8 billion. Shareholder equity climbed from ₱261 million at the close of 2024 to ₱707 million, while the lending portfolio grew from ₱909 million to ₱1.2 billion in the same period.

The bank’s tech-powered deposit offerings, including newly launched time-saving deposit products, have attracted ₱952 million within just 18 months of operations.

Performance metrics remain well above industry averages, with a Return on Equity of 58.9% and a Return on Assets of 24.9%, compared to rural banking norms of 15.7% and 2.8%. The Capital Adequacy Ratio stands at 32.7%, surpassing the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ benchmark of 18.0%.

Salmon Group’s mobile app, which offers installment plans and microloans, has become a cornerstone of its digital strategy. Recently updated with an 8.88% time deposit plan, the app holds a 4.8 rating on Google Play and the App Store.

The group has also rolled out full online onboarding, allowing customers to open accounts remotely without visiting a branch.

To further boost governance and strategic direction, the group appointed Juan De Zuñiga Jr., former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas board member, as an independent director.

“In the first half of 2025, the Bank made significant strides in its transformation, driven by strategic investments in technology, talent, and governance,” said Raffy Montemayor, co-founder and chairman of the Rural Bank of Sta. Rosa.

With its tech-first approach, the bank aims to set a benchmark for rural financial institutions seeking to bridge the gap between traditional banking and digital-first services.