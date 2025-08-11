911 calls via messaging apps, social media now allowed in Morong, Rizal and Mambajao

Residents and visitors in Morong, Rizal, and Mambajao, Camiguin, can now contact their local 911 command centers through messaging applications and social media.

NGA 911 Philippines has launched its NEXiS Message platform in the two localities, allowing emergency reports to be sent through Facebook Messenger and other messaging apps.

The system supports text, voice, video calls, group chats, and file sharing, with all communications managed through a single interface.

According to NGA 911 Philippines, the platform encrypts all messages and attachments, providing a secure channel for sharing information such as names, addresses, and incident details.

This addresses earlier limitations where emergency teams had to monitor multiple applications separately and sensitive data was at risk when shared on public platforms.

The unified platform enables local government units to receive, log, and store all reports and related media in one repository.

It also integrates with existing communication systems and supports mapping, voice recording, video, SMS, and multimedia to facilitate coordination among agencies during emergencies.

NGA 911 Philippines, a subsidiary of NGA 911 LLC in the United States, continues to collaborate with local governments and institutions to introduce next generation 911 technology in the country.